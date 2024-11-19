Auburn preparing to face another dual-threat quarterback

Auburn has dealt with quite a few mobile quarterbacks this season.

First, it was Devon Dampier at New Mexico, then Taylen Green, Michael Hawkins and most recently, Diego Pavia.

Against Texas A&M, the Tigers will face Marcel Reed who, despite only starting five games and playing in six, has rushed for 375 yards this season, which ranks No. 5 in the SEC among its quarterbacks.

"He's certainly one of the better guys in our conference," Eugene Asante said about Reed. "He made a splash coming into our conference. Just dominating in terms of getting the ball to his playmakers and with his legs."

It's been a tale of two halves regarding Auburn's ability to contain scramblers at the quarterback position.

Dampier and Green both found success using their legs against Auburn's defense. It seemed as if Hawkins would as well, but after Oklahoma's first drive, his dual-threat ability was mostly locked down. Against Vanderbilt, the Tigers completely took Pavia out of the game outside of the final Commodore drive.

According to Asante, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin deserves a lot of praise for that.