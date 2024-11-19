Auburn preparing to face another dual-threat quarterback

Auburn has dealt with quite a few mobile quarterbacks this season.
First, it was Devon Dampier at New Mexico, then Taylen Green, Michael Hawkins and most recently, Diego Pavia.
Against Texas A&M, the Tigers will face Marcel Reed who, despite only starting five games and playing in six, has rushed for 375 yards this season, which ranks No. 5 in the SEC among its quarterbacks.
"He's certainly one of the better guys in our conference," Eugene Asante said about Reed. "He made a splash coming into our conference. Just dominating in terms of getting the ball to his playmakers and with his legs."
It's been a tale of two halves regarding Auburn's ability to contain scramblers at the quarterback position.
Dampier and Green both found success using their legs against Auburn's defense. It seemed as if Hawkins would as well, but after Oklahoma's first drive, his dual-threat ability was mostly locked down. Against Vanderbilt, the Tigers completely took Pavia out of the game outside of the final Commodore drive.
According to Asante, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin deserves a lot of praise for that.
"I think when we talk about why we've been more successful in containing mobile quarterbacks, it's all about the plan Coach Durkin comes in with every week," Asante said. "It's also a plan where us as players, we can play fun and fast. It's not a lot of complex stuff; it's just being able to diagnose things on the field, play fast and play our style of defense."
Another reason for Auburn's success in that department? Demarcus Riddick.
After not playing much in Auburn's first four games, Riddick was inserted into the game against Oklahoma and changed the game for the Tigers.
"He didn't have to do much growing, he's a freakish athlete," Jalen McLeod said about Riddick. "He can run with anybody in the country, literally he can run with anybody in the country. Quote me when I say that, he can run with anybody. He's a freak of nature. He didn't have to do much growing, he just had to go out there and be himself."
After they face Reed, Auburn's final game of the season will come against Jalen Milroe, the conference's second-leading rusher at the quarterback position.
The next two weeks will be a test for Auburn, but it's one it is ready to face.
"This is probably the biggest challenge in terms of a running quarterback and somebody that's dynamic with their legs," Asante said about Reed. "We understand we've got two coming up. It's two back-to-back great games to get better at that."