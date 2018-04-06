AUBURN | Another conference series, another Top 25 battle for No. 15 Auburn. The Tigers travel to No. 8 Arkansas this weekend, one of a record 10 SEC teams that were selected in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Auburn has already played No. 19 Texas A&M, No. 10 Kentucky and No. 22 Missouri, and still have series against Arkansas, No. 1 Florida, No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Ole Miss and No. 20 LSU. After dropping two-of-three to Missouri last weekend, the Tigers enter the series 23-7 overall and 4-5 in the conference.

Conor Davis has been swinging a hot bat for Auburn in the last five games. Cat Wofford/Auburn Athletics

“I don’t feel sorry for our team. This is the hand we were dealt,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We’ve just got to get back up and go play baseball and if we outplay Arkansas, we’ll win the ballgame. “It’s time to play baseball. This is how you grow. This is how you get to the other side. Our program is sitting here and I don’t like where we’re at currently in a short stretch. But I believe in everything we’re doing and another great opportunity this weekend to go out and showcase ourselves and show everybody we are for real.” The Razorbacks lead the SEC with 55 home runs and are second with a .311 batting average. Arkansas is also sixth in pitching with a 3.38 ERA and 14th in fielding with a .968 percentage. Freshman left fielder Heston Kjerstad leads the Hawgs with a .400 average, nine doubles, eight home runs and 31 RBI. Arkansas is 21-9 overall, including a 16-3 record at home, and 5-5 in the SEC. “We’re going to see great arms, we’re going to see an explosive offense and playing on the road,” Thompson said. “But we’re going to have to do this. We’re going to have to beat somebody people don’t think we can beat.”

PITCHING MATCHUPS AUBURN ARKANSAS FRI Jr. RHP Casey Mize (6-0, 2.11) Jr. RHP Blaine Knight (5-0, 2.01) SAT So. RHP Davis Daniel (2-1, 3.34) Jr. LHP Kacey Murphy (3-2, 2.25) SUN TBA TBA