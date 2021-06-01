Busy day in Auburn as dead period lifts
The dead period has ended. Finally.
Colleges on Tuesday can open their doors to recruits after nearly 15 months of not being able to offer on-campus visits.
Auburn certainly is taking advantage of it.
At least six football recruits and a pair of top basketball recruits are expected to be in Auburn. All will be on unofficial visits.
The football visitors include three from the 2022 class: Eston Harris, a top offensive tackle target, defensive back commitment Jarell Stinson and in-state quarterback Connor Harrell.
A trio of 2023 recruits also are expected to be in Auburn: 4-star defensive end James Smith, 4-star offensive guard Harris Sewell and in-state defensive end Jaquavious Russaw.
In basketball, Bruce Pearl and staff are expecting two of the top-15 players in the 2023 class to be on campus.
Kanaan Carlyle, a 5-star point guard from Alpharetta, Ga., will visit, as will Isaiah Collier, a 4-star guard from Marietta, Ga. Carlyle is ranked the No. 11 player in the country. Collier checks in at No. 13.