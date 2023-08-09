Caleb Burton transferred to Auburn after spring practice and hasn't played a snap of college football, yet the former Ohio State wideout has still managed to turn heads early on in fall camp.

The former 4-star from Austin, Texas has caught the eyes of his teammates with his route running.

“His route running is very unique," said Auburn receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. "I’ve stolen a few of Caleb’s moves just trying to add that to my arsenal. I would say his route running is unique.”

Not only does Burton have a unique skillset, but he also has the work ethic to back his skills, according to Auburn OC Philip Montgomery.

“He's one of the hardest-working dudes,” Montgomery said. “He's on the Jugs machine, he's on the Monarch. He's getting with the quarterbacks. It's just, every day, you've got to (say), 'Alright, it's time to leave the building. Go get you some rest. Go get you something to eat.' He's that type of worker, and he's very professional about the way he handles his business.”