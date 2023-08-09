Burton's route running opening eyes
Caleb Burton transferred to Auburn after spring practice and hasn't played a snap of college football, yet the former Ohio State wideout has still managed to turn heads early on in fall camp.
The former 4-star from Austin, Texas has caught the eyes of his teammates with his route running.
“His route running is very unique," said Auburn receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. "I’ve stolen a few of Caleb’s moves just trying to add that to my arsenal. I would say his route running is unique.”
Not only does Burton have a unique skillset, but he also has the work ethic to back his skills, according to Auburn OC Philip Montgomery.
“He's one of the hardest-working dudes,” Montgomery said. “He's on the Jugs machine, he's on the Monarch. He's getting with the quarterbacks. It's just, every day, you've got to (say), 'Alright, it's time to leave the building. Go get you some rest. Go get you something to eat.' He's that type of worker, and he's very professional about the way he handles his business.”
Standing at 5-foot-11 and 171 pounds, the Lake Travis product is a versatile receiver that has the ability to play inside-out.
Part of having that ability is knowing the game, and Burton's dad, Charles, has been coaching Texas high school football for over a decade.
“He’s really fluid, (a) natural route runner," Montgomery said. "He’s grown up around the game, so he understands spacing and he knows where to find holes and get into them. He’s got really smooth, natural hands.”
Burton has shown his talent on the practice field, so next up for him is learning Montgomery’s offense, and the Auburn OC sees him taking the right steps in doing so.
“For him, it’s just picking up the offense,” Montgomery said. “He’s been in the film room all summer long. He stepped out onto the field and did some really good things, as far as just being able to pick up an assignment, know what he’s got to do from an assignment standout and then going out and executing it.”
Overall, the hype for Burton is real, and for teammates, he's been fun to watch during the beginning of fall camp
"He’s real crafty with getting open," Johnson said. "He’s also shifty. It’s exciting to get out there and watch him run routes.”