AUBURN | Auburn could be without its ace against its biggest rival.

Tanner Burns is unlikely to pitch this weekend’s three-game series against Alabama at Plainsman Park. Burns experienced shoulder soreness in his start at Vanderbilt last Friday.

"I met with Tanner already this morning and this is the first day since we left Nashville that he felt really good and ready to throw again," Thompson said. "We were going to wait util he feels really good to start playing catch. We had our first good report of feeling great this morning so some of the rehab and all of the hard work that he and Anthony (Sanderson) have been doing. He'll play catch today.

"It's one thing to feel a certain way, but it's another when you pick up that baseball and start throwing. We'll throw today for the first time today with Tanner and then reassess after this first throwing event to see where he's at. I would say missing this much time from last Thursday up to today he would be doubtful this weekend vs. Alabama."

Burns, a midseason All-American by D1Baseball and Perfect Game, is 4-3 on the season with a 2.66 ERA. He leads the team with 87 strikeouts in 64.1 innings.



Thompson will send sophomore Jack Owen to the mound Friday, freshman Brooks Fuller Saturday and go TBA Sunday.

Game times for the Alabama series are 6 p.m. CT Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.