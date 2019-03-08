Auburn’s sophomore right-hander threw 7.0 scoreless innings to lead the 18th-ranked Tigers to a 6-0 win over UTSA at Plainsman Park. Burns struck out 10 and issued one walk to improve to 3-0 on the season.

"We could tell pretty early he wasn’t as sharp tonight," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "It was such a long outing, complete game last week. But boy, you really love those guys you think are consummate winners because when you’re not your best, I’m standing before you with a 10 strikeout, one walk performance.

"He used the breaking ball a little bit more and let his defense work for him. Still pitched really, really well. He got a little out of sync late and you could just tell he was laboring compared to how strong he got to the finish line last week."

Burns has thrown 16.0 scoreless innings with 25 strikeouts in his last two Friday night starts. He walked his first batter in 20.1 innings in the seventh, finishing with 99 pitches. His ERA fell to 0.68.

“It’s very competitive,” Burns said. “I think I needed that before going into Tennessee because Tennessee is really hot right now. Just getting those at-bats and facing some adversity really helped me get more prepared for my next start.

“They were a good fastball-hitting team. A couple of singles I gave up were just fastballs up. I knew I had to change something when I saw them for the second time. My breaking ball was on tonight and it played a big part in my success.”

Elliott Anderson threw 2.0 perfect innings to close out the game as Auburn improved to 12-2 on the season and UTSA fell to 7-7.