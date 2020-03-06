“I feel like I was pitching tonight and I feel like I had all my stuff — fastball, changeup, curveball, slider,” Burns said. “I tried to make quick innings, work ahead, stay ahead and then try to finish at-bats.”

Friday night the junior right-hander looked every bit of an ace, striking out 10 and allowing one hit in 7.0 scoreless innings to lead Auburn to a 6-0 win over Chicago State.

AUBURN | It’s not like Tanner Burns hasn’t been good, but when you’re a consensus preseason All-American those expectations, fair or not, can be pretty high.

Burns (3-1) earned his 14th career win and lowered his ERA to 2.42 with a team-best 32 strikeouts. He came into the night with a 3.52 ERA and 14 hits allowed in 15.1 innings.

“The rotation of a breaking ball, the fastball coming out, maintaining his strength in the stretch, staying competitive, I think he’s made some adjustments every week and especially these last two outings," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "Between Tim (Hudson) and Tanner and myself, we have been working really hard and probably been coaching Tanner really hard.

"He’s come through. I feel like he’s sharpening himself and I think it showed up tonight in the ballgame. He was just really, really, really good.”

Burns was concerned he was tipping off his pitches in his previous two starts against UCF and Wright State. He lost to UCF allowing three runs, two earned in 5.1 innings, and allowed two runs, one earned, in 5.0 innings in a win over Wright State.

“I’d say yea, I was frustrated because I was trying to figure out why I was getting hit,” Burns said. “They’re putting up runs, which that’s going to happen, I’m human, but I feel like my stuff was better than those teams. Later in the week, I found out I might have been tipping my pitches and from word, I was. I had to fix that. Me and Coach Hudson got into that this week. I just went back to my simple delivery that I did my freshman and sophomore year.”

Cody Greenhill closed out the game with 2.0 hitless innings, striking out three of the six batters he faced. Auburn’s pitching staff hasn’t allowed a run 21.1 innings.

“It's just good to see Tanner put it together and Cody Greenhill was electric tonight. He didn’t just throw hard tonight, those balls were spotted very well, albeit for two innings," Thompson said.