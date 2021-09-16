Burks stepping up on Auburn’s DL

Auburn’s stats credited Burks with three tackles including two solo against the Hornets along with a tackle-for-loss and a forced fumble. He was named AU’s defensive line Player of the Week for the second time in two games.

Marquis Burks earned a 94.1 defensive grade from PFF against Alabama State, the highest for a Tiger since Jeff Holland earned a 96.1 against Arkansas in 2017.

AUBURN | It’s been four years since Auburn’s had a defensive performance like this, at least according to Pro Football Focus.

“He’s been productive,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “He caused a fumble. He’s been in on some plays and had some opportunities to pressure the quarterback and stop the run.”

Burks signed with Auburn out of Iowa Central Community College in the 2020 class but appeared in just five games last season totaling four tackles. A strong offseason has positioned the senior defensive tackle for a breakout 2021.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth since he first got here,” said junior linebacker Owen Pappoe. “Fresh out of JUCO to now, he’s shown a lot of growth, studies a lot more in the film room a lot with me and coach and it’s shown on the field. He’s gotten in shape. He’s a bigger dude so he’s going good now at the workouts that we do, sprints and all that, making our times and stuff.

“He’s put the work in and it’s paying off now, man. He had two sacks a couple of games ago and had a really good game last week, too, so I’m expecting big things from him this weekend.”

Through two games, Auburn’s defense ranks second in the nation allowing just 23.0 rushing yards per game and tied for ninth averaging 4.5 sacks per game.

It’s a strong start for AU’s defensive line but the first real test awaits this weekend.

“I think, overall, the D-line, I think they’ve been solid. I think Coach (Nick) Eason is doing a good job with those guys,” Harsin said. “It’s always about how do we play the run game, how physical do we play, when it is a passing situation, can we get after the QB? I think all those guys have shown flashes. I think we need to be more consistent as a group to get that done play after play. Playing really good teams, that’s important.

“Those guys on the D-line, I think its very important for our team that those guys play well and do their jobs consistently. And not just the four that are out there, but we’ve got to have six, seven, eight guys that can get in there and rotate, which I think we are building towards.”

No. 22 Auburn plays at No. 10 Penn State Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.