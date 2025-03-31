Burgess back on campus

"[Saturday] went well, just being able to get up here and get a chance to spend a day with Coach (Kent) Austin and Coach (Hugh) Freeze," Burgess said. "I think that was awesome. You know, just to see the environment from the practice to the meetings, and how the meetings translate to the field. Just seeing [Freeze's] coaching style and the way he develops quarterbacks, I think that was awesome."

The two-time state champion quarterback, who currently plays for Grayson HS in Loganville, Ga., made the drive to the Plains for a Saturday visit. It gave him an opportunity to see the Tigers' new QB room in action during a morning practice, while also catching up with some coaches.

Auburn got one of its top quarterback targets back on campus over the weekend.

The two players that stuck out to Burgess during practice were the two quarterbacks — Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold and true freshman Deuce Knight.

"Just seeing the way Coach Austin coaches those guys and how it translates to the field," Burgess said. "Just hearing the way he coaches is and the way, how they're able to receive it and just be able to go out at practice and execute it."

Burgess, 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, feels like he'd be a good fit under Austin's coaching style.

"I think that’s the biggest thing for me was just the environment itself," Burgess said. "Is this the coach I want to come and wake up at 6 a.m. to come and learn from? I think that he's a great coach and I think that's why they're a priority for me."

He added that Auburn is currently a "top five school" in his mind, along with programs like North Carolina, Wisconsin and Duke. With spring ball still ahead for the rising senior, he knows that there could also be some additional schools that pop up in his recruitment.

What sticks out to him about Auburn?

"Just the coaches, the environment and just the community itself," Burgess said. "I think that's the biggest thing for me is it's bigger than football...Coming to a game, just seeing the community, seeing how they love the fans, how they interact with the players. Once you have a community behind you, it's hard to turn down a program like this."

He'll return to Auburn May 30-June 1 for an official visit. Burgess also has officials set up with Wisconsin, North Carolina and Duke.