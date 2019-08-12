Burcham named Voice of the Auburn Tigers
Andy Burcham, who has been part of Auburn radio broadcasts for the previous 31 years in various capacities, has been named the lead announcer for Auburn football, men’s basketball and baseball, Auburn Sports Properties and Auburn Athletics announced Monday.
Burcham assumes the responsibilities previously held by Rod Bramblett, who passed away along with his wife, Paula, on May 25 in an automobile accident.
Burcham worked alongside Bramblett for the previous 25 years broadcasting Auburn baseball and served as the play-by-play voice for Auburn women’s basketball since 1988. No stranger to Auburn football, Burcham has been the pre and postgame locker room host for Tiger football since 1990 and was the play-by-play announcer on Auburn football pay-per-view and tape-delay broadcasts from 1992-2013.
“I’m thrilled to be selected as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” Burcham said. “While it’s a bittersweet time and I wish the circumstances creating this opportunity were different, I am honored to be following in the footsteps of such legends as Rod Bramblett, Jim Fyffe, and others. With this job, you’re not just the voice of Auburn football, men’s basketball and baseball. You’re also the voice of Auburn. You represent Auburn every day, and I will never forget that. I have been in this community and broadcasting Auburn games for 31 years. I understand and love Auburn and its tradition. I can’t wait to be a part of it moving forward.”
A versatile broadcaster, Burcham has done radio and SEC Network+ broadcasts for Auburn soccer since 2001, SEC Network+ broadcasts for Auburn baseball the last five years and locally hosted Auburn Opelika This Morning for 12 years while serving as station manager at WANI. A recipient of 15 Alabama Broadcaster Association awards, Burcham began his career in the Auburn-Opelika area as news and sports director for Fuller Broadcasting and Tiger Communications.
“During the very difficult process of replacing Rod, it was very clear that Andy Burcham was the right man to be the new Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” Auburn Sports Properties vice president and general manager Chris Davis said “He is well respected not only in his profession, but by his coworkers, Auburn Athletics coaches and administration, and in the community. He understands the importance of this role. Andy is a consummate professional who puts great preparation, execution and passion into his work. Most importantly, Andy is a man of great character who loves and cares deeply for Auburn and what it represents. We’re very excited for Andy and can’t wait for the Auburn Family to embrace him in his new role.”
Burcham will co-host Tiger Talk with veteran Auburn broadcaster Brad Law and work alongside Law on Auburn baseball broadcasts. Law will also serve as pre and postgame locker room host for Auburn football. Brit Bowen will take over broadcasting duties of Auburn women’s basketball and Auburn softball.
“Simply put, Andy is unquestionably the right man for the job,” Auburn director of athletics Allen Greene said. “His experience as a broadcaster is extensive and his affinity for Auburn is unrivaled. Having been part of the Auburn Family for over three decades, Andy understands what sets Auburn apart and understands the passion of our loyal fan base. He deeply respects those who have come before him and will assume this role with a great deal of humility. Andy is a true Auburn Man.”
Burcham’s four-decade run in the profession started at Indiana State as an undergraduate student calling Sycamore football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball for student radio station WISU. He also called games at Illinois State and Southern Illinois before coming to Auburn in 1988.
A native of Nashville, Ill., Burcham graduated from Indiana State University in 1983 with a degree in radio, television and film. Burcham is married to Dr. Jan Gunnels Burcham, a 1984 and 1992 Auburn University graduate, who is the Moselle Fletcher Endowed Chair and Associate Dean for the College of Education and Health Profession at Columbus State University.
“I am honored to be following in the footsteps of such legends as Rod Bramblett, Jim Fyffe, and others. - @aburcham04— Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) August 12, 2019
📰 https://t.co/LNvqdJ0qcn#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/nT5rSZwXCY
MORE QUOTES ...
CURRENT AUBURN COACHES …
Karen Hoppa, Auburn Head Soccer Coach
“We are thrilled that Andy is the new Voice of the Auburn Tigers. He has worked soccer since the early 2000’s and is the best play-by-play guy I have ever heard in our sport. He is a consummate professional who is passionate about what he does and will be a great representation of the Auburn family.”
Gus Malzahn, Auburn Head Football Coach
“I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Andy, visiting with him on the pregame and postgame shows each week during the football season over the last six years. He’s a true professional and is the right person for the job. I know Andy will continue the tradition of great Auburn voices who have called Auburn football games.”
Bruce Pearl, Auburn Men’s Basketball Coach
“Andy Burcham has dedicated three decades on the airwaves for Auburn and is a fixture in our community. I can’t think of a better Voice of the Auburn Tigers than Rod Bramblett’s best friend and trusted colleague. I’m excited for him to tell the Auburn basketball story for years to come.”
Butch Thompson, Auburn Head Baseball Coach
“To me Andy Burcham seems to be the unanimous choice to become the Voice of the Auburn Tigers. He has devoted an entire career - more than three decades - to Auburn Athletics. Andy loves Auburn. He is a true professional, the best interviewer in the business and was Rod Bramblett’s dearest friend. It is what Rod would’ve wanted, and Andy is without a doubt the man for the job.”
Terri Williams-Flournoy, Auburn Head Women’s Basketball Coach
“Andy is one of the best in the business, both as a broadcaster and as a friend. He will always be a part of our Auburn women’s basketball family, just as he has been for the last 31 years. While I am sad to lose Andy from our women’s basketball broadcasts, I am so happy for him that he is fulfilling a longtime dream as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers.”
FORMER AUBURN COACHES …
Hal Baird, Auburn Head Baseball Coach, 1985-2000
“I’m absolutely thrilled that Andy Burcham will be the new Voice of the Auburn Tigers. I am certain he will carry on the outstanding tradition and legacy that started during my time with Jim Fyffe and followed on with Rod Bramblett. I’ve known Andy for 30 years and he’s always been a thorough professional and communicated extremely well with coaches, players and the fans. He’s felt the wins with the wins and the losses with the losses. I look forward to him calling countless Auburn touchdowns, 3-pointers and home runs.”
Joe Ciampi, Auburn Women’s Basketball Coach, 1979-2004
“Andy is a tireless worker, always prepared and is outstanding at describing the game. He is deserving to be the Voice of the Auburn Tigers and has dedicated 31 years to Auburn. Andy’s voice has been well known nationally for a long time in the game of women’s basketball and he will do an outstanding job transferring that into his new role.”
BROADCASTERS AND COLLEAGUES …
Cole Cubelic, SEC Network sideline reporter
“Having done Comcast Sports Southeast and television replay with Andy 15 years ago, I learned quickly about his passion for Auburn and what a great broadcaster, friend and mentor he was and continues to be. Despite the circumstances, there is nobody more qualified and deserving to be the next voice of the Auburn Tigers then Andy Burcham.”
Quentin Riggins, Former Auburn linebacker and Auburn radio sideline reporter (1991-2015)
“I am so excited to hear the news that my friend Andy Burcham will be the new Voice of the Auburn Tigers. Andy and I have walked the sidelines together for years and I can tell you the Auburn Family is getting one of the most talented guys in the business. He will bring his best to the stadium every day and he will bring a little bit of Rod with him as well. A tremendous hire!”
Sonny Smith, Auburn Sports Network men’s basketball analyst
“Andy Burcham is a real pro. He’s provided great commentary for the Auburn Tigers for a number of years. He’s certainly deserving of this opportunity and I have no doubt in my mind that he will do a great job. I’m very much looking forward to working with him.”
Stan White, Auburn Sports Network football analyst
“When hearing the news that Andy Burcham would be taking over the play-by-play duties for Auburn, the first thought that came to my mind is that Rod Bramblett is somewhere smiling right now because his close friend and colleague is carrying on the tradition as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers. Obviously, it’s been a tough three months for the Auburn family as well as our network family with the passing of our dear friends Rod and Paula. Andy will bring the leadership and work ethic that would make Rod proud to carry on those duties. Although Rod and I were partners for 16 years and 208 straight games, I got my first start in the broadcasting booth in 1999 on Comcast Sports Southeast calling games with Andy. I owe much of what I learned about preparation and broadcasting to Andy’s guidance. I look forward to sharing the microphone once again with my friend and colleague.”