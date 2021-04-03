AuburnSports - Bullpen struggles again

No. 2 Arkansas scored five runs over the final four innings to tie the game and then won it 6-5 in the 10th. After winning game one of the series 2-1, the Tigers lost the next two after holding leads of 4-0 and 5-0.

“You’re going to have to beat the No. 1 team in the country to beat them,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “At the end of the day, 12 walks, we created the offense for them. We just kept opening the door and they kept getting one or two and drew us all the way back in.”

Four of Arkansas’ six runs came from walks. Leading 5-0, Joseph Gonzalez walked the first two batters of the sixth inning and both came around to score. Carson Skipper gave up a leadoff walk and single to start the eighth and both came in to score including one on a bases-loaded walk by Mason Barnett as Arkansas cut the lead to 5-4.

Barnett walked another in the ninth that scored on a sacrifice fly to tie the game 5-5 and send it to extra innings. Barnett, who earned the save Thursday night, gave up a run on two hits and five walks in 1.2 innings.

“You’ve got to go earn your strikes here,” said Thompson. “That umpire is not going to help you a whole lot. You’ve got to figure out a way to shove it in the strike zone and also take the sting out of their swings as well.”

In the 10th, a one-out double and then a single off Trace Bright gave the Razorbacks the series win.

Joseph Gonzalez had the best start of his career allowing two runs on two hits in 5.0 innings. The freshman right-hander struck out one and issued five walks on 86 pitches. Skipper allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while Bright (2-3) took the loss allowing a run on two hits and a walk in 0.2 innings.

The Tigers opened the game with two quick runs as Ryan Bliss led off the first inning with a single and Judd Ward followed with a two-run home run over the right field wall.

Auburn went without a hit for the next four innings until Tyler Miller hit a two-out, three-run home run over the right field wall in the sixth to give AU a 5-0 lead. AU had just one hit over the final four innings.

Bliss, Ward, Rankin Woley and Miller had one hit apiece for AU. The bottom six batters in the order combined to go 0 for 19.

The Tigers continued to play well defensively turning four double plays and Kason Howell had another nice play in centerfield.

Auburn returns home to face Kennesaw State Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+. The Tigers host No. 8 Mississippi State next weekend.