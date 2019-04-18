"Richard Fitts did it tonight for us when we needed it against a very powerful offense," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "I don’t think I ever give enough credit to Cody Greenhill, but buddy he was fresh tonight and let the baseball go. He’s been winning some big games."

Auburn improves to 25-13 overall and 9-7 in the SEC while Ole Miss falls to 26-13 and 9-7.

Richard Fitts and Cody Greenhill combined to hold the Rebels scoreless over the final 6.1 innings as the Tigers opened the three-game series with a 7-4 win at Plainsman Park.

Fitts (3-2) came on with a runner on second base and two outs in the third inning, and AU trailing 4-1. The freshman right-hander allowed just four hits in 4.1 innings with four strikeouts to earn the win. He didn’t issue a walk on 57 pitches.

“I was just trying to do something good for our team,” Fitts said. “We’re trying to get a little bit more confidence. We had a lot more energy in the dugout and before the game. It feels good to go out there and do what I can for the team.”

Greenhill struck out three of the six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth to earn his ninth save of the season.

Trailing 4-1 after two innings, Auburn struck for two runs in the third as Edouard Julien hit a bases-loaded single off the left field wall. The Tigers took the lead in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Will Holland and a sacrifice fly by Steven Williams.

Julien added a solo home run over the right field wall in the seventh and Ryan Bliss a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

“He hung that changeup,” said Julien of his eighth home run of the season “Usually I have trouble getting through balls to right field and I got through the changeup very well and that ball got up in the air and I was like, ‘That’s pretty good.’"

Julien finished 2 of 3 with a run scored and four RBI, Rankin Woley 2 of 4, Bliss 1 of 2 with a run scored and one RBI, and Judd Ward 1 of 2 with two runs scored.

"Offensively, what sticks out to me is when we had runners in scoring position tonight, I saw less swing and miss. I saw three sacrifice flies," Thompsons said. "Julien’s at-bat with the bases loaded off the wall to get it back to 4-3 made everything possible. Of course, he hit a big home runs there late."