Bullpen impresses in win over UAB
AUBURN | It was a night for Auburn’s bullpen.
Five relief pitchers allowed one run over the final 5.1 innings to lead the 14th-ranked Tigers to a 7-2 win over UAB Tuesday night at Plainsman Park.
Auburn improves to 4-0 on the season.
Hayden Murphy got it started by getting the final out in the fourth inning before turning it over to Griffin Graves (1-0) to start the fifth. The freshman left-hander earned the win with two scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out two.
“Those guys did an amazing job,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “And Griffin’s been waiting for that outing for a long time and to see him perform well. He’s got a quick arm and the fastball he really competed and filled up the zone with it. So I’m tickled to death with him.”
Freshman Cam Tilly followed with a 1-2-3 seventh and Tanner Bauman struck out the side in the eighth. Dylan Watts finished off the Blazers allowing a run on two infield hits in the ninth.
In his first Auburn start, junior college transfer Conner McBride allowed a run on two hits, two walks and one hit batter in 3.2 innings. He struck out four on 59 pitches.
Six AU pitchers combined to strike out 11 and issue just three walks.
“I feel like we have a really deep pitching staff this season,” said Graves. “Being able to put so many different guys out there to see different arms … it’s amazing having guys that are going to go out there and give everything they have knowing they have the best defense behind them.”
The Tigers scored seven runs on just three hits as six UAB pitchers issued 10 walks, four hit batters and two wild pitches. AU stole five bases including two by Cooper Weiss.
“It is hard to score seven runs on three hits unless you get help,” said Thompson. “The timely hitting definitely escaped us.”
Trailing 1-0 in the second, Auburn struck for two runs on a bases-loaded walk by Javon Hernandez and an RBI-groundout by Deric Fabian.
Ike Irish led off the third inning with a line-drive home run off the batting eye in centerfield to give AU a 3-1 lead and Fabian made it 4-1 in the sixth on his second RBI-groundout of the game.
AU added three more in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk by Hernandez and an error by UAB third baseman Tyler Harrington that allowed two runs to score.
Auburn travels to Jacksonville, Fla., this weekend for the Jax College Baseball Classic. AU will play No. 18 Iowa Friday at 5 p.m. CT, Wichita State Saturday at 11 a.m. and No. 10 Virginia Sunday at 3 p.m. All three games will be streamed on D1Baseball.com.