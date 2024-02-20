AUBURN | It was a night for Auburn’s bullpen. Five relief pitchers allowed one run over the final 5.1 innings to lead the 14th-ranked Tigers to a 7-2 win over UAB Tuesday night at Plainsman Park. Auburn improves to 4-0 on the season.

Graves threw 2.0 scoreless innings in his college debut. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Hayden Murphy got it started by getting the final out in the fourth inning before turning it over to Griffin Graves (1-0) to start the fifth. The freshman left-hander earned the win with two scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out two. “Those guys did an amazing job,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “And Griffin’s been waiting for that outing for a long time and to see him perform well. He’s got a quick arm and the fastball he really competed and filled up the zone with it. So I’m tickled to death with him.” Freshman Cam Tilly followed with a 1-2-3 seventh and Tanner Bauman struck out the side in the eighth. Dylan Watts finished off the Blazers allowing a run on two infield hits in the ninth. In his first Auburn start, junior college transfer Conner McBride allowed a run on two hits, two walks and one hit batter in 3.2 innings. He struck out four on 59 pitches.