Tigers taking on 2 familiar faces

"It will be different in both cases because we were the first to offer Labaron when he was younger, thought he was gonna be a great player. We had a great relationship,” Pearl said. “Left on good terms. Happy for him doing really well.”

Holloway played his freshman season for Auburn in 2023-24 and Philon was committed to Pearl and the Tigers before deciding to play for Alabama.

When No. 1 Auburn takes on No. 2 Alabama inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday afternoon, it will be competing against a pair of familiar faces. The Crimson Tide’s lineup features two guards that AU coach Bruce Pearl and the Tigers know well, Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon.

Philon has been impactful for the Crimson Tide in his freshman season. The former four-star recruit from Mobile, Ala. is averaging 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 45 percent from the field.

Holloway joined coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide via the transfer portal after his rookie campaign with the Tigers left a lot to be desired. The move has been beneficial for Holloway, as he has increased his field goal percentage by 17 and is averaging three more points per game than he was a year ago.

Holloway’s improvement has not gone unnoticed by Pearl and the Tigers as they prepare for what is arguably the biggest regular season game in program history.

“Aden's playing great, his confidence is up,” Pearl said. “He's one of the most dangerous players coming off the bench in the SEC. And I'm happy for him. I'm happy he's playing with such great difference. I'm not gonna be happy for him when he's drilling them from 35 against us.”

The former McDonald’s All-American is still thought highly of by his former coach and teammates.

“Aden was a very popular player on our team,” Pearl said. “He's got great friends in our locker room, and I'm sure that's gonna be different, playing against someone our guys had a great friendship with."

The departure of Holloway and decommitment of Philon enabled the Tigers to add pieces that are playing a large role in their success, including Miles Kelly.

“I think things have worked out pretty well for Auburn too,” Pearl said. “I think the guys that we brought in have helped us, so I look at it as a win-win."