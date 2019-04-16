Auburn’s bullpen struggles continued in a big way Tuesday night.

Five relief pitchers combined to allow 10 runs over the final 5.1 innings as No. 16 Georgia Tech came from behind for an 11-6 win over the 23rd-ranked Tigers at Russ Chandler Stadium.



Auburn pitchers gave up 14 hits, issued 10 walks and threw three wild pitches. At the plate, AU was just 4 of 24 (.167) with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base.



Auburn falls to 24-13 overall, losing for the 11th time in the last 15 games.



“We had some opportunities. (Judd) Ward and Rankin (Woley) really swung the bat well. Our position players played hard,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “Kind of that routine we’ve been in. I’ve been patient enough, it’s probably time to step in and help a little bit. We’ve got to create a different rhythm in our ball club.”

The Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead with a run in the first and two in the second before the Yellow Jackets stormed back with 11 runs, scoring at least once in the final six innings.



Blake Schilleci (0-1) took the loss allowing two runs on three hits in 0.2 innings. Starter Carson Skipper held Georgia Tech to a run on one hit and four walks in 2.2 innings. Will Morrison followed allowing three runs in 0.2 innings, Ryan Watson two runs in 1.2 innings, Bailey Horn two runs in 1.1 innings and Kyle Gray a run in 1.0 innings.



Woley was 3 of 4 with a run scored. Ward 2 of 4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Kason Howell was 2 of 5 with one RBI, Edouard Julien 1 of 4 with one RBI, Steven Williams 1 of 4 with one RBI and Matt Scheffler 0 of 5 with one RBI.



Auburn returns to SEC play for a three-game series against Ole Miss beginning Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+.

