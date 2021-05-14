Bullpen comes up big

“It’s a big win. A big momentum shift for us just given the challenges and difficulties we’ve faced this season,” said Skipper.

Joseph Gonzalez threw a perfect sixth inning and Carson Skipper held Texas A&M to one run over the final 3.0 innings as the Tigers opened a three-game series with a 5-4 win Friday night at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | With the game and possibly the season on the line, Auburn’s bullpen had its best performance of the year.

Auburn improves to 21-24 overall and 7-18 in the SEC while the Aggies fall to 27-24 and 7-18. The two teams are now tied for 12th in the conference and for the final spot in the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers, which started the season 3-12 in SEC games decided by two runs or less, have now won three consecutive to up that record to 6-12. It’s only the second win in the opening game of an SEC series this season.

“It’s a lot better feeling being a winner on Friday night. That was huge,” said Rankin Woley. “It came down to the little things. Pitches in key spots when we need it the most. Skipper did really well and Jack (Owen) kept us in it. That was awesome.

“We got a bunt down late and got some big hits and that was awesome. The atmosphere tonight was also incredible and that was fun to play behind. It’s a big win and hopefully we’’re going to keep that momentum into tomorrow.”

Tied 3-3, Auburn broke on top in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Bliss. The Tigers stretched the lead to 5-3 in the eighth on a two-out, bases-loaded walk by Ryan Dyal.

Dyal got behind 1-2 to TAMU closer Chandler Jozwiak, who has 73 strikeouts and seven saves this season, before fouling off the next pitch and then taking three consecutive balls.

“For him to take on those two called strikes that he didn’t love either one of them and to wind up getting that RBI and walking the run in was huge for a young player,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson of his freshman catcher.

TAMU’s Ray Alejo hit a solo home run with two outs in the ninth to cut AU’s lead to 5-4 but Skipper retired the final batter on a groundout to shortstop to earn the win and give AU its second consecutive conference victory.

“Skipper was really a factor tonight,” said Thompson. “Had a really good breaking ball going and had enough to get to the finish line. He not only came in the game, he wound up finishing the game, which we all know is huge for us.”

Auburn took a 1-0 lead in the first on a solo home run by Woley. Texas A&M answered with a run on the second and two more in the third to go up 3-1 before AU tied it back up with Bliss’ solo home run in the third and Brody Moore’s RBI double in the fourth.

Woley was 2 of 4 with two runs score and one RBI, Moore 2 of 4 with one RBI, Bliss 1 of 2 with one run scored and two RBI and Dyal 1 of 3 with one RBI.

In his final start at home, Owen allowed three runs on seven hits in 5.0 innings. The senior struck out three and walked one on 79 pitches.

“Jack scared me to death,” Thompson said. “He just didn’t have his stuff early. Amazingly, got out of the first inning. To Jack’s credit, he was able to give us a scoreless fourth and fifth before going to Gonzalez. I think that ’s huge and sometimes it take experience to do that."

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. CT and Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.