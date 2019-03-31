“For us to find a way to win a series, because we’re not playing our best baseball, our guys really had some grit today,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “It’s just huge to get a win on the road.”

No. 12 Auburn improves to 22-6 overall and 6-3 in the SEC while the Gamecocks fall to 17-11 and 2-7.

A week after seven pitchers gave up 20 runs combined, the Tigers bullpen held South Carolina to two runs on seven hits over the final 8.0 innings in a 7-5 win Sunday afternoon at Founders Park.

It was going to fall on Auburn’s bullpen to earn a series win on the road, and this time they delivered.

Richard Fitts (2-0) earned the win with the best outing of his career. The freshman right-hander threw 5.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen holding USC to three hits and striking out two.

“I was just trying to give my team the best chance to win,” Fitts told the Auburn Network.

Fitts threw 64 pitches Sunday, five days after throwing 65 pitches in 3.0 scoreless innings against Alabama.

“Just texturing the pitching. Not trying to overpower, not trying to strike everybody out. He just took the sting out of the swing and we played good routine defense behind that,” Thompson said.

Bailey Horn allowed two solo home runs over 1.2 innings before turning it over to Cody Greenhill, who got the final four outs of the game for his sixth save of the season.

Auburn starter Carson Skipper allowed three runs on four hits in 1.0 innings.

Auburn broke on top with a six-run second inning, which started with a two-run home run by Will Holland and ended with a two-out, three-run blast by Edouard Julien. In between, Kason Howell had a two-out RBI single.

The Tigers added a run in the third as Holland stole second base allowing Conor Davis to steal home on the throw.

Howell and Rankin Woley had two hits apiece. Julien was 1 of 4 with 3 RBI and his first home run since March 5. Holland was 1 of 3 with his first home run of the season after hitting 12 last year.

After eight-straight games on the road, Auburn returns home next week to host Georgia Tech Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+. The Tigers return to SEC play Thursday night with the start of a three-game series against No. 8 Arkansas at Plainsman Park.