“Having Cody behind me, it’s shutdown, it’s quick, it’s fill up the zone, it’s fun,” Burns said. “Cody puts in the hard work and it’s showing. It’s a really good feeling having Cody come in and it’s basically ballgame.”

Cody Greenhill, nicknamed Bull, is off to a dominating start for his junior season. In three appearances, Greenhill has thrown 10.2 scoreless innings with 14 strikeouts and one walk. He’s closed out all three of Tanner Burns’ starts collecting two saves.

Last season, Greenhill’s performance would drop considerably on a second appearance during a weekend or short week. This year, he’s pitching just once a week, going 4.0 innings in the opener against Illinois-Chicago Feb. 14, 3.2 innings against UCF last week and 3.0 innings in a 7-2 win over Wright State Friday night.

“When he’s in a rhythm, it’s eight seconds every pitch,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “It’s throw the ball, execute it, get it back, ready, breath and go again. He puts our team in really good rhythm, and he really puts it on the other fella here to get ready to hit.

“From my standpoint, man, that’s how you draw it up. That’s the kind of character you want in a game, when it’s in that manner of somebody just getting the ball and keep shoving it in the strike zone.”

Greenhill’s 19 career saves currently ranks sixth on Auburn’s all-time list, one behind Colter Bean and Gregg Olson, who are tied for fourth with 20. Finley Woodward is the all-time leader with 29.

“I’m just trying to do my job,” Greenhill said. “By the time I come in, I’m ready to get home and eat some food so I’m just trying to work fast and get it over with.”

Against the Raiders Friday, Burns (2-1) earned the win holding WSU to two runs, one earned, on four hits in 5.0 innings. He struck out eight and walked two on 101 pitches. Carson Skipper threw a scoreless sixth before turning it over to Greenhill in the seventh.