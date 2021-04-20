AuburnSports - Bull earns save in return to bullpen

“Man, it was fun getting back out there and hearing Hells Bells again and get that adrenaline rush before coming in,” said Greenhill. “For the guys, I think it was a step of like, ‘Let’s go.’ We got the closer, we got the bats going and everything. I just want these guys to give me some runs and let me come in the game.”

Greenhill earned AU’s fourth save of the season and the 20th of his career.

Cody Greenhill returned to the closer role for the first time this season, throwing a perfect ninth inning to give Auburn a 6-4 win over Samford Tuesday night at Plainsman Park.

Five Auburn relievers combined to hold the Bulldogs to two runs over the final 8.0 innings as the Tigers improve to 15-18 overall and 6-0 in midweek games.

Will Morrison allowed a run in 2.0 innings and Peyton Glavine (1-1) earned the win allowing a run in 2.0 innings. Carson Swilling threw 2.0 innings without allowing a hit while Carson Skipper threw a scoreless eighth and Greenhill a scoreless ninth, which ended with a strikeout.

Trace Bright started for AU and allowed two runs in 1.0 innings. Overall, six AU pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts and only two walks.

Greenhill served as AU’s closer his first three seasons before shifting to the Friday night starter this year compiling a 3-0 record and 2.51 ERA going into Tuesday night’s game.

His 20th save ties Gregg Olson and Colter Bean for fourth all-time in program history.

“It’s just a shot of energy, a belief that you’re not doing the same thing over and over,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson of having Greenhill in the bullpen.

“I really hope he can continue to lay tracks. That was the first time and he got three up, three down, and that’s what we’ve been looking for.”

Auburn took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning as Ryan Bliss led off the game with a single and came home on a two-run home run by Tyler Miller on the first pitch he saw from Samford starter Jacob Cravey.

The Bulldogs answered with three runs in the second before Auburn put up four in the third. Rankin Woley hit a 2-run home run and Steven Miller followed with a solo shot as AU went back-to-back for the first time this season. Bryson Ware followed three batters later with an RBI groundout to put AU on top 6-3.

Samford got a run back in the fifth but was held to just one hit over the final four innings.

Bliss was 2 of 3 with a double and two runs scored. Miller and Woley had one hit and two RBI apiece. Bliss and Brody Moore turned two more doubles plays to bring AU’s NCAA-leading total to 38 on the season.

Thompson credited Bruce Pearl for a pregame pep talk and a loud group of fans that attended the game for helping to make a difference.

“What our ball club has gone through, this first half of conference play especially, to see our fans hang in there with us … I can’t tell you what that means to our program,” Thompson said.

“Coach Pearl brought us a little energy today just being himself. Him and Brandi are invested in our program, the development center down there. It’s not just coming in to talk to the guys, he’s invested, and that’s what makes him second to none. That’s what makes him special.”

Auburn hosts Jacksonville State Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+. The Tigers host No. 15 Florida for a three-game series this weekend.