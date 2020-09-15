AuburnSports - Building depth, versatility on O-line

“Each day, I think they’ve gotten better,” Malzahn said after the Tigers’ third scrimmage last Saturday. “But we’ve moved guys around and tried to figure out what’s our best lineup. We’ve had a couple injuries, a couple guys out during this time. But, you know, after this scrimmage, it’s going to be, OK, here are the pieces to the puzzle.

With at least four first-time starters taking the field for the opener, it’s an offensive line that can improve and be significantly better from game one to game 10. And Gus Malzahn says he’s already seeing improvement from a group that’s still determining who will be in the first five and the next five.

AUBURN | How good will Auburn’s offensive line be this season? That’s a hard question to answer until they actually strap on the helmets and start playing.

“We’ve got two weeks to prepare, and I know the offensive staff is talking about that this week, breaking down the film and looking to see what that looks like.”

While it’s not official just yet, Nick Brahms is expected to return as the starter at center while Brodarious Hamm steps in at right tackle. The likely starters at guard are graduate transfer Brandon Council and junior Tashawn Manning, with Keiondre Jones pushing them both. The biggest remaining battle for a starting position is left tackle where it’s been tight all preseason between juniors Austin Troxell and Alec Jackson.

“Trox and Alec Jackson are battling that out right now,” Malzahn explained. “We have moved guys around, mixed and matched. But it looks like it’s getting to that point, you know, seeing who steps up.”

Brahms, Hamm, Council, Manning, Jones, Troxell and Jackson likely make up the top seven offensive linemen on the roster at this time. That would probably be enough in a normal season, but with one positive COVID-19 test sidelining a player and anyone he’s been in contact with for at least two weeks, the coaches have to prepare to reach farther down the depth chart.

They’re also working to create a lot of position versatility in case they have to shuffle the lineup. Both Hamm and Jackson have played tackle and guard while Council has played tackle, guard and center. Troxell has experience on the right side of the line at tackle and guard.

“We’re having to develop depth and move some guys around in the event of something happening, whether an injury or if someone is out,” offensive coordinator Chad Morris said. “Developing depth at that position, as well as all of the positions, has been critical.”

No. 8 Auburn opens the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.