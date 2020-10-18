AuburnSports - Building blocks

“It's real frustrating. It's real frustrating. But really, I see potential,” said wide receiver Eli Stove after the loss. “I think we just need to execute the minor details, really, like I said before. Everybody's got to be on the same page; that's the biggest thing. Everybody's got to be on the same page -- knowing what Bo wants, knowing where he's going with it, and how the defense is playing. Really, just details is what it all comes down to.”

The Tigers have to move forward from Saturday’s 30-22 loss at South Carolina and do have some positive to build on, starting with the 481 yards of total offense, which is the most in a conference road game since 491 in a 51-10 win at Arkansas a year ago.

AUBURN | Auburn can’t afford to wallow in its own self pity. It’s got another road game in six days against an SEC team hungry for a win.

Stove, who was one of four players that returned from an injury to play against the Razorbacks, had seven receptions for 70 yards including the fifth touchdown catch of his career. He also had a 12-yard run.

Big Kat Bryant was back in the starting lineup at defensive end while defensive backs Jaylin Simpson and Jordyn Peters both came in off the bench. More injured players made the trip and went through warmups including running back Shaun Shivers, offensive tackle Austin Troxell and cornerback Marco Domio. They could be ready to return to game action this week.

“One positive, I think we got through this game pretty healthy,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “And we talked if we can get our guys, especially up front, the same guys healthy and get some continuity, that will improve. And we will improve.”

Auburn converted 7 of 16 third downs (43.8 percent) against a USC defense that came into the contest ranked third in the nation holding opponents to 19.4 percent on third downs.

Stove was one of seven different receivers to catch a pass, the most for AU in an SEC game in 20 years. With 111 yards on 16 carries, Tank Bigsby had his second consecutive 100-yard game and also scored his first-career rushing touchdown with a 4-yard run in the second quarter.

Defensively, Zakoby McClain had a team-high 13 tackles and a sack, becoming the first AU player to record double-digit tackles in three consecutive games since Deshaun Davis in 2018. Freshman defensive lineman Colby Wooden continued his strong play with six tackles and two tackles-for-loss while linebacker Owen Pappoe recorded his first-career interception.

“We're capable of being a good team,” Malzahn insisted. “And even though we had the turnovers, we did some things better than we did last week. But we got to keep improving. Like I said, we've got six games left. We will be a team that improves. I'll promise you that. You'll see this team improve. That's what we'll be doing.”

Auburn returns to action at Ole Miss next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SECN.