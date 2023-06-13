"I truly committed to Auburn because I had a different type of vibe there, it felt like home already," Cain said. "I love it there."

Baker wide receiver Bryce Cain committed to Auburn Tuesday, just days after visiting campus for an Elite Camp. He was down to Ole Miss and Auburn for his decision, ultimately electing the home-state team over the Rebels.

He joins quarterback, Walker White, running back J'Marion Burnette, tight end Martavious Collins and cornerbacks Jayden Lewis and A'Mon Lane in the Tigers' 2024 class.

Last season for Baker, Cain recorded a catch in all 11 games for the Hornets. He finished his junior year with 26 receptions, 497 yards receiving and five touchdowns, averaging just over 19 yards per catch.

Cain had some early practice catching passes from the Tigers' quarterback commit Walker White last week. Both future Tigers were participating in the Auburn Elite Camp last Friday.

Already, Cain is feeling the connection.

"He said he can give me the rock, I’m all for it," Cain said. "I’m loving it. I think we already got the chemistry down pact and I love it."

Cain measures in at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds and is rated as a three-star athlete.