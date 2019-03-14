NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bryce Brown wasn't frustrated when he entered the halftime locker room.

He says he knew what was coming next.

The senior Auburn shooting guard finished an abysmal first half with zero points. Brown missed all six of his shot attempts, including his three tries from 3-point range. He wasn't alone. His fellow all-SEC backcourt standout Jared Harper walked into halftime without any points, as well. It was a stark contrast to Missouri's 50 percent success rate from deep.

But Brown, recognizing the two-point halftime lead in spite of this, wasn't too worried.

"Sometimes it just takes a little time," Brown said after the 10-point win over Missouri. "I didn't really think about that. It's not my first time being scoreless at halftime. No matter how many shots I miss, my teammates trust me. They have the same feeling in me and same confidence in me no matter what."

The time was right 3 minutes and 58 seconds after halftime.

Still scoreless, Auburn clung to a three-point lead early in the second half. Harper missed a layup, but Horace Spencer — perhaps the difference-maker in the win — gathered the offensive rebound. He found Brown in open space. Brown launched it from 3-point range and sank his first points of the game.

Auburn's cold shooting performance would soon take a 180-degree flip.

"We can go from cold to hot real quick," Chuma Okeke said postgame. "We can also go from hot to cold, but then we can snap back and go right back to hot."

Once the first one dropped, Brown saw blood.

Missouri big man Jeremiah Tilmon followed Brown's first points with a quick bucket. Auburn didn't hesitate with its pace back the other way. Again, Brown hit another 3-point. A Harper steal immediately after pushed the break again. The ball returned to Brown's hands who hit his third 3-pointer in as many possessions.

Brown scored zero points in the first 24 minutes. He scored nine in the next 78 seconds.

"It's a whole different level of confidence within yourself because you're finally able to see one go through the net," Brown said. "That was big for me because I hadn't seen one go through the net the whole first half. Just to be able to see one go through, I knew there would be several more."

The second of three makes pushed Brown into solo fourth place in all-time 3-point makes by an SEC player, passing former Tennessee great Allan Houston.

Brown's 3-point barrage forced a Missouri timeout. The Auburn senior addressed the Tigers friendly crowd who responded to their star shooting guard's sudden revival in Bridgestone Arena. By game's end, Brown was Auburn's leading scorer at 17, one of five Tigers to reach double figures in the victory.

It created a 10-point separation that — despite Missouri's 15-of-30 outing from 3 — pushed Auburn over the edge, grabbing its first SEC Tournament win since 2015.

"The energy changed. The momentum of the game changed. Our defensive intensity picked up. We got a few more stops once I got those shots to go down," Brown said. "It just felt like the whole mood of the team changed after I got a couple shots to go down."