AUBURN | Kelly Bryant took an official visit to Auburn this weekend, his last visit before he announces to which school he will transfer.

Bryant, the former Clemson quarterback, is scheduled to make the announcement on Tuesday after spending the past 48 hours in Auburn.

“It was a great visit, just being around the guys and sitting down and talking with Coach (Gus) Malzahn and all the coaches,” Bryant said. “I felt like I can take a lot from this visit."

Bryant spent during his visit with several Auburn players, including his player host, Kam Martin.

“They welcomed me with open arms,” Bryant said. “It seems I have known a bunch of those guys for a long time. Just the connections that I built here (during the visit), being able to play with those guys would be huge. I can tell they are hungry to play at a high level, compete at a high level and win at a high level."