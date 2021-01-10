AuburnSports - Bryant, Newkirk enter transfer portal

Two veteran defensive linemen announced Sunday that their time at Auburn has come to a close. Senior Big Kat Bryant announced that he planned to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, but to enter the transfer portal.



Heading into the 2020 season Bryant was expected to play a large role as the primary pass rusher with Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson gone. Instead, he dealt with injuries on and off and finished the season with just 17 tackles and three sacks. The Cordele, Georgia, native compiled 55 tackles, 10 sacks and two interceptions during his four years on the Plains. Bryant arrived in the class of 2017 as a 3-star recruit. Also entering the portal was fellow senior Daquan Newkirk.



Forever in my heart, war eagle🦅 pic.twitter.com/9PBJ7QyjNI — Daquan Newkirk (@holdthat_2) January 10, 2021

Newkirk was a 4-star JUCO transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2018. After dealing with injuries and finishing 2018 and 2019 with just 10 total tackles, Newkirk got his opportunity to start in 2020. He finished the season with 28 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

