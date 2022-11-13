AUBURN | Bryan Longwell saw Auburn win a physical 13-10 game over Texas A&M Saturday night. He heard and felt the atmosphere inside a jam-packed Jordan-Hare Stadium. He wants to make that experience his own. “I’ve always wanted to play big-time ball so I want to be in big-time stadiums, big-time games, I want loud noise, I want all that. I want to be a part of all that. It sounds awesome,” said Longwell.

Longwell's recruitment is picking up after a strong senior season. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

An inside linebacker from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Longwell spent the weekend in Auburn on an official visit. “It was awesome,” he said. “The game was awesome, they obviously won so it was electric throughout the night. Got to see some cool traditions. Toomer’s Corner, all the toilet paper and all that, it was cool.” That there was such an atmosphere around two teams that came into the game with identical 3-6 records certainly stood out to Longwell. “I think it’s a very passionate town,” he said. “They’re very close. They seem very loving of everything going on here. Even with them not having the greatest season, all the fans still sold out the stadium and were out there cheering and were just loud.”