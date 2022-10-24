AUBURN | A bye week is a good time to reset, reenergize and make adjustments to finish the season on a high note. For Auburn, it’s more of a necessity after starting the season 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. “I think we'd better,” said Auburn second-year coach Bryan Harsin. “I know what you're asking. We have a lot of potential to get better. And that's the great thing. That's the motivating thing.

Harsin is looking for Auburn to turn things around after the bye week. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

“We come back in, you're disappointed, but you really start to dive in, too. You make it factual — like, what happened. It's all fixable. Right? Those things are fixable. When you don't have great effort and when guys quit or give up, that's a problem … You don't see that. You see guys digging in.” After getting last weekend off, the Tigers host Arkansas this weekend. The Razorbacks are 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference. Harsin said he was pleased with AU’s practices last week including a longer and more spirited than normal Sunday workout. “They practice like they did yesterday, there's a lot of potential,” said Harsin. “Guys that sit in this room, they see that, too. We watch the tape. They see it. When you sit there and go, well, you're a lot closer to making that play or making something really special happen right there — when you see that, 'OK, this is what we've got to do,' it makes you want to prepare hard. It makes you want to go out there and do it even better that week in practice. Because, you know, in a game, you can be that much better if we work on it Tuesday through Friday.”