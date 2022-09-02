AUBURN | For Bryan Harsin, it’s simple. For his quarterbacks to be effective, there are times where they just have to stand in the pocket and take a hit. When that 235-pound blitzing linebacker is coming right at you, his quarterbacks have to keep their eyes down the field and be ready to deliver the ball on a moment’s notice.

Harsin was a quarterback at Boise State from 1995-99. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)

It’s about being physically and mentally tough. “You watch the really good quarterbacks — and nobody cares about this stuff more than maybe what I do — but 10 years of studying this position and talking to NFL coaches and watching NFL quarterbacks and college quarterbacks and high school quarterbacks and talking to college quarterbacks and talking to NFL quarterbacks, the No. 1 thing for me is toughness and that you’re not flinching,” said Harsin. “Watch the guys that stand in the pocket.” Harsin used former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien as an example. The current backup quarterback for the Denver Broncos finished his college career as the Mountain West’s all-time leader with 13,581 passing yards. “If you've ever watched him play, a guy barreling down in the pocket, he never flinched once,” said Harsin. “And now it cost him a couple times. I remember his ribs, his chest, his shoulder pads -- we had to fix those a few times. But just guts and tremendous toughness to sit there, stare down and throw a ball right over the middle when the guy's coming barreling down on him. And I think that's one of the key ingredients of being successful at that position. “It's really hard to gauge that in practice because you don't hit your quarterbacks. You can throw stuff at 'em -- we throw brooms and bags and balls, things like that -- either you've got it or you don't. I had a quarterback tell me one time -- this is an NFL quarterback -- he said, 'Coach, you can throw whatever you want at me.' Either you've got it or you don’t.”