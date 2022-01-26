Harsin, three assistants visit Pyburn

“It was great,” Pyburn said. “It was awesome to have all the main defensive guys there to come see me. That means a lot to me for them to want to all come and see me in the final closing days of this all.

He helped deliver that message by visiting Pyburn and his family Wednesday night along with defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, outside linebackers coach Bert Watts and linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin wanted to make sure that Jack Pyburn knew how much Auburn needed him.

“It was great talking to them and hanging out. We ate dinner and had a good time. It was awesome talking ball, talking life and having a good time.”

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end from Bolles in Jacksonville, Fla., said the message from Harsin and his assistants was clear.

"It was mainly how much they want me and how good I could do under their system and how well Auburn fits me," Pyburn said. "All the things that I agree on. All the things how they can make me successful and how I can be extremely successful at Auburn."

The Auburn staff also made sure Pyburn knew they expected him to come in and play right away. Auburn returns just three scholarship edge players at a position that often includes two players on the field at the same time in passing situations.

“They see me making a day-one impact,” he said.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Pyburn. He officially visited Auburn Jan. 14 and then Miami a couple of days later. Hurricane coaches including Mario Cristobal had an in-home visit Tuesday.

Pyburn plans to announce a decision between Auburn and Miami next Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT.

“I’m still undecided,” he said. “I’ve got a big wrestling tournament this weekend so I’m going to block everything out and focus on the tournament and then come Sunday and Monday, I’m really going to sit down with my family and go over what’s the most important to me and what’s the best decision for me moving forward.

“It’s going to come down to fit. It’s going to come down to where I see myself being the most successful and the atmosphere.”