Harsin takes positives from February’s unrest

Instead of lashing out in anger, the Tigers’ second-year coach spoke first about the positives he took from that week of uncertainty.

AUBURN | For a week in early February, Bryan Harsin’s job was on the line as his football program went under an extensive review including the President’s office bringing in outside counsel.

“If you want to look back on some of the things that happened, I also took a ton of positives out of it as well,” said Harsin. “As much as there was some negative things, there was more positive. I saw players on our team step up and lead. Talk about player driven. You can talk about it all day and until you're thrown in that situation, until you have to actually come out and stand on your two feet and say something, you never know. I saw players do that. And I saw players set up meetings to go meet with people. To have conversations about our program.

“I saw guys that decided to come back for that reason, to be in that position. I saw coaches do the same thing. I felt that. Got a lot of emails and mail and support and saw that from a lot of people that support Auburn.”

Much of the review took place while Harsin was on vacation with his wife, Kes, in Mexico.

“There’s also other people in my life that need time to recharge too, because they go through this as well. It’s not just me,” Harsin said. “Our families go through it, and that’s not just my family; our coaches’ families, everybody goes through this. In the reality of things, you need time to recharge. So, for me, that was a time that things were happening, but it was also a time for me that I wanted to make sure that my wife and the time we had already planned to have, that she could recharge and that we could do some things that we already planned, because there’s always something that can take you away from it. You just got to make decisions that you’re going to prioritize this and do it, and that’s what you do.”

There was another reason Harsin was able to separate what was happening in Auburn from the time he was spending on vacation.

“But the other part of it, too, we also knew what the truth was,” he said. “We also knew, alright, what was happening. So, part of that, that’s the untold story—that we knew that as well during that time.”