Harsin finishes his Auburn tenure 9-12 in less than two seasons, serving as AU’s head coach for just 678 days.

Auburn’s second-year coach was fired Monday, two days after a 41-27 loss to Arkansas in Jordan-Hare Stadium, the University announced.

AUBURN | The Bryan Harsin era is over before it ever really got off the ground.

It’s the shortest tenure of any full-time Auburn coach since George Bohler coached 14 games over one and a half seasons from 1928-29.

Harsin was hired from Boise State on Dec. 22, 2020. He had a rocky first season finishing 6-7 with five consecutive losses. A University investigation into alleged misconduct in February further eroded his support.

Athletic director Allen Greene, who hired Harsin, was let go in August, eight days before the start of the 2022 season. AU opened the season with wins over Mercer and San Jose State before a 41-12 loss to Penn State.

AU bounced back with a 17-14 overtime win over Missouri thanks to a series of mistakes by the visitors including a missed 26-yard field goal at the end of regulation and a fumble into the end zone, which was recovered by AU to win the game in overtime. Losses to LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss and Arkansas followed.

Harsin salvaged a top 20 recruiting class last year but the Tigers are currently 42nd nationally and 11th in the SEC in the Rivals team rankings.

Auburn hired John Cohen as its AD Monday and he is expected to spearhead the search for the 29th head football coach.

Auburn, 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC, will play at Mississippi State this Saturday.