Harsin looking for separation at QB

“If they’re all doing well and they’re all improving, then you want to give them as many reps as you can but you also want to see some guys separate at some point,” said Harsin after Monday’s practice. “It’s not going to happen today, but over the course of the next three or four practices, you’re going to see that.”

But Bryan Harsin knows it’s coming at some point this spring with five scholarship quarterbacks all competing for the starting position.

AUBURN | It didn’t happen during Monday’s first spring practice. It’s probably not happening in Wednesday’s second one either.

Harsin plans to keep those reps as even as possible through the first week of spring drills, but that doesn’t mean it will be the same each day.

“So the first seven practices, they’re going to split reps. Some guys are going to get a little bit more some days,” said Harsin.

During Monday’s media viewing session, the order of the quarterbacks began with junior T.J Finley, the returning starter, followed by redshirt freshmen Dematrius Davis and Robby Ashford, and sophomore Zach Calzada, who is limited as he recovers from surgery of his non-throwing shoulder.

They practiced Monday under the watchful eye of offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Eric Kiesau and, of course, Harsin.

“Your individual drills, your 1-on-1’s, routes on air, all those things. We’re looking at every single thing,” said Harsin. “Every single thing’s on film. These guys, their life’s a documentary right now. We’re going to watch every single thing they do.”

A key day for all five quarterbacks will come with Auburn’s first full scrimmage.

“We’ll go into that scrimmage and see what they do and then start making decisions after that,” said Harsin. “But I’ll just say this, through spring, at the end of spring, we’re going to evaluate where we are, we’re going to see what did each quarterback do? Who led well? Who executed well? Who prepared well? And then that’s going to lead us into summer. And then where do we go from there?

“We just take it in stages and every time I’ve had a quarterback decision to make I’ve utilized a process like that and at the end of spring, when you have conversations with the players, with their coaches and then the head coach, you’re going to see who’s going to really put in the time in the summer before they get into fall camp. There’s a lot of improvement that’s made in the summer when guys know exactly what it is they need to work on.”

Auburn will hold its second practice of the spring Wednesday afternoon.