“I think both guys are doing a really good job of that. That’s what I like about where our quarterbacks are at,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “We got to be better, but I think they’re handling some of those situations well.

While quarterbacks T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford have had plenty of ups and downs through Auburn’s first two game, they’ve both shown the ability to bounce back from mistakes.

AUBURN | How players respond to adversity is always an important component of their success

“We want to eliminate that, but you’re going to have negative plays that happen. How you respond is going to be the key to our success moving forward in the games.”

The interceptions are what Harsin wants to eliminate. Finley threw two in the Tigers opening game against Mercer and Finley and Ashford had one apiece against San Jose State last Saturday.

Against SJSU, however, Finley started 1 of 5 with an interception before finishing 12 of 15 to lead AU to a comeback win.

“That was huge, especially after last year,” said tight end John Samuel Shenker. “I felt like he didn’t do that great. When things got hard last year he didn’t really take control. I thought this year he did that, especially this game. That’s part of his maturity at the quarterback position and also being a leader too, not letting it phase him.

“Obviously it was still early in the game when those mistakes were happening and you’ve got time to make it up, but it was a testament to him and the whole offense for responding.”

Ashford threw a first-quarter interception before bouncing back to lead AU in rushing with seven carries for 61 yards.

“I do really appreciate that about both guys — they can respond,” said Harsin. “They don’t throw their helmet down. They’re not pouting. They’re not on the sideline. They don’t separate themselves from the team. They don’t go over there and yell at somebody. They’re not pointing fingers.”

Auburn hosts Penn State this Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.