“Yeah, I saw it. I saw it before the game, really everything leading into the game,” said Harsin. “The one thing that we're really trying to be is a great football team together. That's one of the areas that we've emphasized. I'm really proud of our guys and the personal goals that they have for themselves and accolades, and all those things, but it's about the team.”

The bigger tests will come later this season beginning with Penn State next Saturday but Bryan Harsin likes the mentality of his team heading into game two.

AUBURN | It’s just one game and one win against Mercer. Auburn is favored to beat San Jose State by three touchdowns later today.

Harsin has put a huge emphasis on the culture of his football team. Every move, commitment, signing and transfer has to bring the right type of mentality to the team.

Much of his message revolves around a team-first approach and being 1-0 each and every day.

“Since January, we've talked about team and just being 1-0. That's the only message these guys have heard,” said Harsin. “It's a simple 'Together, everyone achieves more.’ I didn't make it up, but that's really what it comes down to. And it's almost, it's one of those tasks that is more challenging now than it's ever been.”

Harsin calls implementing a true team-first attitude one of the hardest parts of being a coach.

“I think, in this sport, is just how everything is individualized. 'It's all about me.' 'It's all about what I'm not getting or what I am getting,' and we've all made it that way,” he said. “As a coach, like, that's not how you win, in my opinion.

“It’s so much about ‘me, me, me’ and if you don’t like it you leave. To me that’s a hard concept to grasp because I don’t think you can really achieve what you want to with that model, but it’s the model we’re in right now and it’s the one we’re battling. It’s the one we’re accepting, that it’s okay to do that. We don’t have the luxury to do that. We have to stay together as a team. That’s our advantage. If we don’t it’s a complete disadvantage and I have seen that model before.”

Auburn (1-0) host San Jose State Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.