AUBURN | One of Auburn’s thinnest positions will be without one of its best players for perhaps the rest of the season. Edge Eku Leota, who is second on the team with 5.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.0 sacks, injured his pectoral muscle against LSU last Saturday. “He's going to get that repaired tomorrow, so most likely that is season-ending,” AU coach Bryan Harsin said Monday.

Leota was a playmaker coming off Auburn's edge. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Leota, a Northwestern transfer, has teamed up with senior Derick Hall the last two seasons to give the Tigers a formidable duo of edge rushers. He had 23 tackles, 10.0 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks last season, and entered 2022 bigger, stronger and ready to be a full-time starter opposite Hall. “Eku’s a big loss, and this has nothing to do with anybody behind him; it’s just he’s an emotional leader, he’s one of the smartest football players we have,” said Harsin. “I mean, he is a guy that you want on your team—how he prepares, all the things he does, the respect he has of his team.” Marcus Bragg, a Western Kentucky transfer, stepped in for Leota against LSU finishing with for tackles and a sack. “You never want anything to happen and obviously Eku went out with an injury. He stepped up and played really well,” said Hall of Bragg. “We were communicating a lot on the sidelines back and forth on what he’s getting and what I’m seeing. Just really trying to help each other out to be successful. I think he did a really good job for us tonight.”