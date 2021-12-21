Harsin brings a different tempo to offense

“I can honestly say he's always had his hand on the offense, so now that he's 100% in control the only real difference in the two, which is Mike Bobo and Coach Harsin, is the tempo. Coach Harsin likes an upbeat, a tempo type of offense, which I love,” said quarterback T.J. Finley, who is expected to be close to 100 percent before the bowl game after being injured in the Iron Bowl.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was fired three weeks ago and head coach Bryan Harsin will take care of the play-calling duties against No. 20 Houston.

AUBURN | Auburns’s offense won’t be radically different in the Birmingham Bowl but there will be changes.

“Getting guys lined up, shifts and motions and things of that nature, getting them crisp. Lining up and getting guys on the move and things of that nature. So that's the only difference between the two. And like I said, as an offense now, we're doing a great job adapting to the change that has happened.”

Harsin calls it a collective effort on offense. He’s getting input from wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau, who has coordinator and play-calling experience, and offensive analyst Bodie Reeder, who is working directly with the quarterbacks.

“So, for us offensively right now it’s a group effort; everyone has gotten together. Everybody’s got a piece of it, and we’ll decide what that looks like on gameday,” said Harsin.

Plenty of the offense has remained the same, however, which is good for Finley, who will be starting for the third consecutive game after the injury and subsequent transfer of Bo Nix.

It’s also good for an offensive line that will feature at least one new starter in center Jalil Irvin.

“This has been Coach Harsin’s terminology all along, so it’s not really a change of terminology,” said Finley. “So, it hasn’t been a big shift as far as play-calling, but the tempo and the rhythm we have as an offensive team right now is a little different. But we’ve done a great job these past couple days of adjusting and getting to where Coach Harsin wants us to be as an offense.”

The Birmingham Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.