AUBURN | Auburn’s point guard position underwent a transformation in the offseason. Tre Donaldson transferred to Michigan and Aden Holloway to Alabama. The Tigers brought in Furman transfer JP Pegues and are counting on Denver Jones to split his time at point and wing. Auburn officially opened fall practice Wednesday but Bruce Pearl has been pleased with what he’s seen out of Jones during offseason workouts.

Jones will play shooting guard and point guard this season. (Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

"You can't sleep on Denver, he's getting downhill scoring. He has been our most consistent defensive guard from a standpoint of pretty much bringing it every day,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. Led by Jones, the play of Auburn's defense has been a highlight of workouts and pickup games during the summer and early fall. "I'll tell you, the one thing I would say is practices are difficult," said Pearl. "We're hard to score on in practice. We are. We've got great size at the rim, we've got great athleticism, it's tough to finish around the rim against us. "We've got to continue to defend without fouling, we've got to continue to be physical without fouling. Fouling are errors, and we're trying to do that."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL09LblFOVmJjeFlNP3NpPXFzckV5NHZxcDBoS0xleEw/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==