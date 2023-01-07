AUBURN | Bruce Pearl hasn’t given up on No. 22 Auburn breaking out of its shooting slump. The Tigers will enter Saturday night’s game against No. 13 Arkansas 10th in the SEC in field goal percentage (.434) and 14th in 3-point percentage (.289). “Offensively, I still believe that we will shoot better percentages,” said Pearl. “We’re getting pretty good shots before we turn the ball over. We just got to, obviously, we’ll be playing better when we make some more shots.”

Pearl is counting on his players to start shooting the ball more consistently. (Dale Zanine/USA Today images)

Pearl points to his backcourt where three returning players are shooting worse than they were a year ago. Wendell Green’s 3-point percentage has slipped from .319 to .263, Zep Jasper’s from .366 to .281 and KD Johnson’s from .290 to .286. Allen Flanigan is still not back to his pre-injury form. He shot .338 from beyond the arc as a sophomore, dipped to .205 last year and is up to .300 this season. “Some of the guys that aren't shooting a great percentage, I know can shoot better. Our job is to continue to try to get them clean looks,” said Pearl. Among AU’s starters, Chris Moore is the team’s best 3-point shooter at .500 but he only has 16 attempts, which ranks sixth on the team. Like Pearl, he’s confident his teammates can turn it around.