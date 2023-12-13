AUBURN | It’s a trap. That’s how Bruce Pearl views Auburn’s game against UNC Asheville Wednesday night, which comes four days after a blowout 104-76 win over Indiana and four days before a visit from a talented USC team. Two weeks ago, the Tigers followed up an impressive win over Virginia Tech with a frustrating loss at Appalachian State.

Auburn will play six of its first nine games on the road. (Steven Leonard/Auburn athletics)

“This is a trap game,” said Pearl, Auburn’s 10th-year head coach. “Feels a lot like the Appy State game, having just beaten a really good Virginia Tech team. Then we go to App State and the next one is Indiana. We just beat a really good Indiana team, we go play Asheville in Huntsville then Southern Cal coming in Sunday. “We’ve talked to the team about it. We lost at App State not because we weren’t prepared, not because we weren’t ready. We got outplayed.” The Bulldogs, which enter the game with a 5-5 record, are led by fifth-year senior Drew Pember, who averages 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. The 6-foot-11 forward shoots .500 from the floor, .395 from 3-point range and .813 from the free throw line.