Pearl's-up as Tigers win at Texas

Auburn, which improves to 14-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC, was led by All-American Johni Broome who recorded his 70th double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The 2nd-ranked Tigers beat Texas 87-82 Tuesday night at the Moody Center to make Pearl Auburn’s all-time winningest coach with his 214th win.

It was a big road win for No. 2 Auburn and a bigger win for Bruce Pearl.

The senior added five assists, two steals and three blocked shots.

Miles Kelly added 18 points and Chad Baker-Mazara scored all 16 of his points in the second half

Auburn led 39-27 at halftime, opening up a 10-point lead with a 12-2 run and finishing the half on a 9-2 run. Kelly had 13 at the break on 3 of 3 3-pointers while Broome had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Tigers made 7 of their first 10 shots in the second half to build a 21-point lead. The Longhorns cut it to nine points with 8:03 left but AU responded with a 7-1 run. UT cut it to three under a minute but AU hung on as Denver Jones and Tahaad Pettiford both made a pair of key free throws to ice the game.

Jones and Pettiford finished with 10 points apiece.

Auburn scored 12 points off 11 Texas turnovers, had a 37-30 rebounding advantage and 23-9 edge in bench points.

Auburn returns to action Saturday at South Carolina. Tip-off at Colonial Life Arena is scheduled for noon CT on SEC Network.