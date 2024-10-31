Pearl rolling with a trio at point

in other news
War Eagle Watch: Week 10
Reviewing how most of Auburn's commits did in their high school games last week.
Crawford effort igniting Tigers' D
Crawford was vital in Auburn's defensive effort in the win against Kentucky.
THE RUNDOWN, Episode 658
The Guys are back to review the UK game, ponder what's to come with the Fightin' Pearls and the Vandy game ...
Strong performance upfront
Auburn’s offensive line had its best performance of the season in a 24-10 win at Kentucky.
Fielding the future: Offense '26
Forming a starting lineup on offense with Auburn targets in the 2026 class.
in other news
War Eagle Watch: Week 10
Reviewing how most of Auburn's commits did in their high school games last week.
Crawford effort igniting Tigers' D
Crawford was vital in Auburn's defensive effort in the win against Kentucky.
THE RUNDOWN, Episode 658
The Guys are back to review the UK game, ponder what's to come with the Fightin' Pearls and the Vandy game ...
AUBURN | Throughout most of his 11 years at Auburn, Bruce Pearl has rotated two players at the point guard position and at least one was a returning player.
That’s not the case this season.
Pearl plans to rotate JP Pegues, Denver Jones and Tahaad Pettiford at point guard. Pegues transferred from Furman, Jones played mainly wing last season and Pettiford is a true freshman.
“I think all three guys have warranted some time there at the position,” said Pearl. “And I thought overall the point-guard play was good (against Furman), and we'll continue to, hopefully, get better.
“Man, I don't know when I can think of the last time — maybe my first year — where 40 minutes of point guard play will be from a player that did not play either for me a year ago, or play the position a year ago.”
In last Sunday’s 83-62 exhibition win over Furman, Pegues had two points, one assist and six rebounds in 20 minutes at point. Jones and Pettiford both split their time between point and wing.
Jones finished with seven points and three assists and Pettiford 13 points and three assists.
The trio had just one turnover apiece.
“JP had to go back to Furman where he had played, so that was tough for him,” said Pearl. “He was a great teammate, had great friends there, was loyal to Furman for three years, did a great job for them. They probably did a few things to make sure he didn't get a whole lot of good looks. He handled it well, led us in defensive rebounding at the guard spot.”
Auburn will play a charity exhibition game against Florida Atlantic Friday night. Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
The regular season begins Wednesday night at home against Vermont at 7 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.