Pearl rolling with a trio at point

AUBURN | Throughout most of his 11 years at Auburn, Bruce Pearl has rotated two players at the point guard position and at least one was a returning player. That’s not the case this season. Pearl plans to rotate JP Pegues, Denver Jones and Tahaad Pettiford at point guard. Pegues transferred from Furman, Jones played mainly wing last season and Pettiford is a true freshman.

Pegues transferred to Auburn in the offseason. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“I think all three guys have warranted some time there at the position,” said Pearl. “And I thought overall the point-guard play was good (against Furman), and we'll continue to, hopefully, get better. “Man, I don't know when I can think of the last time — maybe my first year — where 40 minutes of point guard play will be from a player that did not play either for me a year ago, or play the position a year ago.” In last Sunday’s 83-62 exhibition win over Furman, Pegues had two points, one assist and six rebounds in 20 minutes at point. Jones and Pettiford both split their time between point and wing. Jones finished with seven points and three assists and Pettiford 13 points and three assists.