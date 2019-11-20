“He was itty bitty, but he was slippery,” Pearl said. “And I looked at him right away and said, ‘There’s the next Jared Harper.’ You know, and he’s gotten bigger now. He’s bigger than Jared already, taller, longer.”

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl doesn’t recall the exact time or place. Sharife Cooper was probably in the eighth or ninth grade. It was probably at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga., or perhaps an AAU tournament.

Cooper, rated the nation’s No. 4 point guard and No. 16 overall player, signed with Auburn on Sunday. Pearl said the relationship built up over four years is what made the difference as the Tigers beat out a number of top programs for the consensus five-star and 2018-19 USA Today National Player of the Year.

“It became real fashionable to recruit Sharife Cooper two years ago. But it wasn’t four years ago when he was very undersized,” Pearl said. “We told you that Jared Harper was going to be worth the price of admission, and you could say that again when it comes to Sharife Cooper. But he and his family appreciate the fact that we were first and really, truly believed in him. He’s special, he’s unique, he’s rare. A great competitor. All he wants to do is win. Makes everybody else around him better.”

Cooper is joined by four-star forward Chris Moore and three-star shooting guard Justin Powell in Auburn’s 2020 class. Moore chose the Tigers on Saturday over Memphis and Arkansas, and again it was a long-time relationship with AU’s staff, particularly assistant Wes Flanigan, that made the difference.

“We were Chris’ first official visit a couple of years ago, and they fell in love with the place, and they used Auburn sort of as that barometer. Everywhere else they went, how did it compare to Auburn,” Pearl said. “Chris is such a matchup nightmare for the opponent. Like Isaac Okoro, he can guard one through five. He’s physically tough, great competitor, and

“I’ve said this, if you want to brand Auburn basketball and use a guy like Chris Moore as far as ‘that’s the brand of Auburn basketball,’ I’d be fine with that. He can put the ball on the floor. He can create off the bounce, and he just gives you great versatility. We’ve been recruiting him for three or four years.”

Powell, Auburn’s first commitment in the 2020 class, will bring that long-range 3-point shooting ability that was so vital to the Tigers in last year’s march to the Final Four. He was also recruited by Pearl and his staff for more than three years.

“He could make it from Kentucky with the baskets in Auburn. If he can see it, he can make it. He’s a great shooter,” Pearl said. “The thing I love about him is he really wants to be a complete player; he’s worked on his body, he’s worked on his speed, his quickness. That discipline, that work ethic, that recognition of the great skill, but also the desire to be a more complete player, also a great competitor.”