Pearl pursuing international big

Pearl would like to add another big and is still waiting for a decision from point guard Tahaad Pettiford on whether or not he'll remain in the 2025 NBA Draft.

For now, he’s added nine total newcomers with four transfers, two junior college signees and three freshmen signees.

AUBURN | When all is said and done, Bruce Pearl may have to rebuild Auburn’s entire roster from last year’s Final Four team.

“As we sit right now, we’re still sort of waiting on a big, and we hope to have something that we can work our way through – an international player that – it just takes time to process,” said Pearl. “We’re not saying anything right now because we don’t have the t’s crossed and the i’s dotted, so we’re working on that.

“And then we’ll wait to see what Tahaad does. And if he comes back, that last scholarship may go to a wing or somebody, but if he doesn’t come back, it’ll probably have to go to a point guard and a real playmaker.”

A top target to watch is Filip Jovic, a Serbian international that plays for KK Mega Bemax in Serbia. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.5 blocks in 22.2 minutes per game this season.

Pearl expects Pettiford to make a decision in the next 7-9 days. He expects the decision to opt for the NBA Draft will come down to whether Pettiford expects to be a first-round selection. Pearl and his staff are prepared for that potential outcome.

“We’ve got several guys that are waiting to see what he decides,” said Pearl.

The newcomers are expected to report on May 26.