AUBURN — All the way up until pregame shootaround, Bruce Pearl thought Malik Dunbar would play against Georgia.

The Tigers senior spark plug strained an abdominal muscle during practice earlier in the week. He went through a full workout in Athens, at which point Pearl and Dunbar both thought he'd be a go.

"I was expecting him to play Wednesday, only because he's such a tough kid," Pearl said. Friday.

But when the team trainer suggests otherwise, Pearl listens.

That's what happened just before Auburn's game against Georgia. Dunbar was close to ready, but the trainer recommended he only be used in an emergency situation. That's when Pearl thrust Samir Doughty back into the starting lineup. The so-called emergency situation never arrived.

Dunbar will make his return to the court Friday at Auburn practice.

"He was able to workout Wednesday at Georgia to the point where we thought he could go. But he could still feel it. When the trainer said he was available in an emergency, that means he's not available," Pearl said. "But Malik's going to try to practice today, so we'll see."

As for the starting rotation, Pearl doesn't have a firm answer.

He initially replaced Doughty in the starting lineup with Dunbar. That was in part because of Dunbar's play, but also Doughty's injury. With the situation in reverse, Pearl said his starting rotation will be determined based on how Dunbar practices Friday.

Ultimately, however, Pearl doesn't think much of that decision since they would play a similar number of minutes

"Not really sure. It depends. We'll see how Malik does today in practice," Pearl said. "Now that Malik was out and Samir stepped up and did fine, I don't think it makes a difference on way or the other."



As for Austin Wiley, his status is much less certain.

"Austin is still doubtful for Saturday," Pearl said. "He is improving. He is."