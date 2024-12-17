Bruce Pearl provides injury update on Johni Broome

Auburn's All-American center Johni Broome exited the Tigers' 41-point win over Georgia State within the game's first three minutes with a shoulder injury.

When asked for an update postgame, Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said on radio that Broome will undergo an MRI on Wednesday and added that he "can't imagine" Broome will play on Saturday against No. 16 Purdue.

"Obviously, his right shoulder kind of came out. Came right back," Pearl said postgame. "He did it a year ago, so he's had some experience with it. We'll take a look at it tomorrow and tell you more, but we hope he’s going to be okay."

Broome, who was averaging 19.7 points and 12.7 rebounds per game before Tuesday's game, exited the game with 17:42 to go in the first half and came back out with a sweatshirt over his jersey. He was re-evaluated after the first half and was ruled out shortly after the second half started.

Auburn's next game is against Purdue on Dec. 21 in Birmingham. The game tips off at 3:30 CT and will air on ESPN.