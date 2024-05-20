ALEX CITY | It’s been a busy offseason for Bruce Pearl and his staff and they’re still not done building Auburn’s roster for 2024-25. The Tigers are looking for one more guard and would like to get him in before summer workouts and practices get going in early June. “I think that's the last piece — one more impactful guard,” said Pearl before hosting his For the Children Golf Classic at Willow Point. “We really need one more guy that has a chance to compete. It really doesn't matter for me which position it's going to be, whether it's a 1/2 or a 2/1, a 2/3, a 3/2 — it doesn't really matter. But it'll be one more guard.

Pearl is looking for an additional guard from the portal. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“We've tried to be really patient to get the right fit. We're involved with a couple of really good ones. I can't believe we're in the middle of May, and we're not done recruiting. But that's what the combination of NIL and the transfer portal has done.” Six veterans are returning from last year’s roster. But AU must replace three guards that transferred out along with two players that graduated in forward Jaylin Williams and guard Lior Berman. Two freshman signees are joining the team in guard Tahaad Pettiford and wing Jahki Howard and Pearl has added two transfers in point guard JP Pegues and forward Ja’Heim Hudson.