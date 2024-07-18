AUBURN | Last year was a big step forward for Chaney Johnson after transferring from UAH to Auburn. He gradually gained confidence over the course of the season as Jaylin Williams backup and came on over the final nine games averaging 7.4 points, which was nearly double his average through the first 26 games. “I thought Chaney had just a great year last year coming up from Division 2 and coming all the way up to high-major basketball,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “He played some of his best games on the road. It was an easy transition because you had Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome that sort of carried the load, and so Chaney was sort of able to come off the bench and give us a spark.

Johnson came on strong at the end of last season. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“Now, it's his turn. There's actually going to be as big of an adjustment now going, alright, let's do it every night, let's do it potentially as a starter, we'll see.” Williams finished his career with 141 games played and 114 wins, both Auburn records. Pearl could have sought out a more established forward to replace him, but signed SMU transfer Ja’Heim Hudson instead. Hudson averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 31 games as a backup forward for the Mustangs. Johnson will have to compete with Hudson for the starting position, but Pearl essentially bet on Johnson to take the next step during the offseason. “I want Chaney to relax and play with confidence and have a little bit more fun. He's such a diligent worker that I think if he had a little more joy in the game and relaxed a little bit he'd play even better. I'd take a team full of him though,” said Pearl. “I mean, we'll see. It's way too early to know who's going to get the ball. We'll spread it around, put him in good positions to be successful. I'm just betting on him because he's so disciplined in his life, he's such an incredibly hard worker. There's always been that - he wasn't highly recruited out of high school, he's a Division 2 player, does he belong? We all believe he does, his teammates and coaches do. He's got to believe it as well.”