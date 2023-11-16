One that Bruce Pearl has his players working on this week is their second-half defense. The Tigers’ opponents are averaging 31.0 points in the first half and 48.5 in the second half.

AUBURN | Auburn is just two games into the 2023-24 season and there’s plenty of areas that need improvement.

“Whether it be the ability to make some adjustments, the ability to overcome some fatigue, the ability to perform better defensively in the second half is an area we're working on,” said Pearl. “This has been a couple year trend now. It certainly gives us something we can improve on.”

One issue Pearl points to, which can’t be changed, is simply how the teams switch sides after halftime.

“The team is not right in front of our bench, they're on their own down on the other head,” he explained. “We can't coach them up defensively and the head coach is also further away from the opponent to help his team offensively. In the second half the defense is away from us and the offense is sitting right in front of their coach and he's able to help them.”

Next up for Auburn, 1-1, is the Legends Classic in Brooklyn N.Y. The Tigers will play Notre Dame Thursday and either Oklahoma State or St. Bonaventure Friday.

"The stuff they run is so hard to guard,” said Pearl of the Fighting Irish. “And that’s the case right now. They run a lot of 5-out, a lot of pro stuff. He’s got a young team right now. He’s got a couple of terrific young players that are going to be great as sophomores. They’re really good right now. So it’s one of those young teams. But obviously because they are young, they’re going to have some growing pains.

“They beat a good Niagara team and lost to Western Carolina, an older team with great guard play. But Micah Shrewsberry is really, really good and his son can really play. He’ll do a great job at Notre Dame. Great fit.”

Tip-off at the Barclays Center Thursday night is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.