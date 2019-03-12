Auburn won't jump to any quick decisions regarding Ira Bowman.

A Philly.com report Monday night implicated Auburn's assistant coach in a potential college basketball fraud incident during his time as a Penn Quakers assistant. As of Tuesday afternoon, Bowman was still part of the Auburn basketball program. Bowman is expected to be in attendance for the Tigers' practice Tuesday, a source confirmed. Auburn practice is open to the media this afternoon.

At this time, Auburn university administrators and Bruce Pearl are working to learn more about Bowman's situation and role. Pearl plans to make no further comment until he learns more specifics.

"We are aware of the reports that are out there. Currently, we and our administration are gathering facts," Pearl said. "Until we know more, it would be premature for me to comment on anything further. Therefore, I won't be answering any questions regarding this other than to say we are aware of the reports. We are gathering information and facts.."

Jerome Allen, a former Penn basketball coach, testified last week he took roughly $300,000 from a player's parent to get said player on the basketball team, according to a Philly.com report. Bowman's alleged involvement in the scheme began, per Allen's testimony, once Allen had been let go by the Quakers. Allen alleged at that time Bowman took over control of the account. Though, he said Bowman had been aware of the arrangement prior to that time.

These details emerged amid a Medicaid and Medicare fraud investigation centering around healthcare executive Phillip Esformes, the parent of the player in question.

Ira Bowman has been on Auburn's staff since July 2018. He came to the Plains from Penn where he spent the six seasons previously.