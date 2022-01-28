Pearl locked into new deal
AUBURN | The deal is done and Auburn has its basketball coach locked in for potentially the rest of his career.
Athletics director Allen Greene announced Friday night via Twitter video that Auburn and Pearl had agreed to a contract extension.
“War Eagle, Auburn family. Hey, tonight is a great night. I’ve got a big surprise for you: we locked him up," Greene said on video.
The agreement is expected to include raises for all of Pearl's assistant coaches along with plans for additions and enhancements to Auburn Arena including a separate practice facility for men's basketball team.
“Hey, War Eagle everybody. Listen, it wasn’t that hard. I’m grateful to Allen. I’m grateful to the administration, Dr. Gouge and General Burgess and the folks that worked on this," said Pearl. "My family and I are going to be able to stay and be your basketball coach for a long, long time. I’m grateful. I’m humbled. I’m blessed to be your coach. And War Eagle.”
Pearl is in his eighth season at Auburn. He led the Tigers to their first-ever Final Four appearance in 2019 and has the current team on a 16-game winning streak and ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time in school history.
AU hosts Oklahoma Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.